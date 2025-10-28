Missing pheasant hunter rescued from Jackson Marsh after experiencing health issue

JACKSON, Wis. — A man was pheasant hunting at the Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area when he experienced a health issue, got lost and called the Washington County Sheriff's Office for help.

Drone video from Sunday showed the moment the Washington County Sheriff's Office located a man in his 70s who was out hunting, experiencing low blood sugar, lost and alone with his dog.

The Sheriff's Department, Jackson Fire, and the DNR used a website called "What-3-Words" to pinpoint exactly where the man was located within the 2,500 acres of marsh, woods and wetlands.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis commended his team along with the Jackson Fire Dept. and Wisconsin DNR for locating the missing hunter

"The fact that he had his cellphone on him, was able to call 911, and we could have contact with him was the reason we were able to get to him so fast," Sheriff Martin Schulteis said. "I think it's very scary—especially in that dense area."

Once authorities got him on the phone, they had the man go to what-3-words.com on his phone, find his exact location, and then share the three words with the corresponding officers. Officers parked, walked to his location, and gave him glucose before walking with him back to his car.

Outdoor recreation enthusiasts said it's easy to lose track of your location in a place as big as the Jackson Marsh.

"The distance you can see is somewhat limited," angler Joe Nichols said. "It's just like any other wooded area, looking in any direction, it all looks pretty similar."

Nichols always brings a physical map with him as well as a fully charged phone.

Marcus Aarsvold Joe Nichols is an angler who frequents Cedar Creek in the Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area

"I understand how it can happen," he said. "You have to be careful. You have to respect the outdoors. I think it's wise to have your electronics with you, also carry along an old-fashioned topography map of the property."

Sheriff Schulteis said the missing hunter followed all the right steps to help them find him.

"He called us early on, he didn't try to continue navigating, he stayed in one place and called," Schulteis said. "So, those are the three most important things."

As gun deer season draws closer, authorities want to remind hunters to always have a fully charged phone on them, tell someone where they're going to be, and when they expect to return home.

The 71-year-old hunter declined to speak on-camera, but officials said he is doing well.

