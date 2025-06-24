GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is facing charges for stabbing a Germantown mother and her 15-year-old daughter.

Thirty-nine-year-old Melvin Hinston-Reed was charged with attempted first degree homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and child abuse with the high probability of great harm with use of a dangerous weapon.

He's currently being held in Indiana after police say he tried to run from Portage, Indiana officers.

Watch: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide and child abuse after stabbing Germantown mother and daughter

Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide and child abuse after stabbing Germantown mother and daughter

A criminal complaint states Germantown Police responded to an apartment on Legend Avenue at 7:55 a.m. on June 15. When they got there, the complaint states the 15-year-old daughter, who was covered in an unknown red substance, opened the door stating her mother was bleeding and needed help.

The daughter later told police that she was woken up by her mother screaming. When she came out of her bedroom, she said she saw Hinston-Reed attacking and hitting her mother. The 15-year-old said she grabbed a piece of wood from a broken chair and starting hitting Hinston-Reed, trying to protect her mother, but that Hinston-Reed continued to stab the mother.

The daughter said she even tried to choke Hinston-Reed to get him off of her mom. Police said the daughter confirmed Hinston-Reed is the mother's ex-boyfriend.

Detectives said the daughter fought with Hinston-Reed before begging him to leave. The 15-year-old said he eventually stopped stabbing her mother and walked out the front door, and that's when she called 911.

The criminal complaint states the mother was rushed into surgery because the stab wounds were life-threatening.

When detectives were canvassing the area later that day, they claim surveillance video from a nearby store shows Hinston-Reed getting in a semi-truck cab and driving off. The camera captured the license plate number, and detectives said they determined the truck belonged to Trans Am Trucking Inc.

Police say they made contact with Trans Am and were told the truck had a GPS device, which tracked the semi cab to Indiana. That's when Germantown Police say they made contact with Indiana law enforcement and requested assistance in arresting Hinston-Reed.

GPD was later notified that Hinston-Reed was taken into custody by Indiana law enforcement after a pursuit and crash.

Germantown's police chief told TMJ4 Hinston-Reed is still in custody in Indiana. He said they're currently working on extradition to get him back to Wisconsin.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip