Germantown stabbing victim's neighbors describe apartment complex as 'quiet and safe' before attack

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in Germantown and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a dramatic crash in Gary, Indiana.

The suspect fled the scene in a semi-truck after the stabbings at an apartment complex on Legend Avenue off Mequon Road, according to Germantown police.

"I'm a little worried. Yeah I am, now that makes me worried," Brenda Caruso, a neighbor in the complex, said.

Residents of the apartment complex described their neighborhood as typically quiet and safe.

"We've lived in this complex for 33 years," another neigbhbor, Mary Ann Schmies, said.

Watch: Germantown stabbing victim's neighbors describe area as 'quiet and safe'

Man arrested after stabbing mother and daughter in Germantown, leading police on high-speed chase

"Sad. Very sad. And I know the mother and she's a lovely woman," Schimes added.

According to police, GPS tracking on the semi-truck helped authorities locate the suspect at a gas station in Gary, Indiana. When officers attempted to apprehend him, he fled, leading to a high-speed pursuit.

Witness Shelby Mustang Lomax from Portage, Indiana, captured video of the chase, which shows the driver swerving off an overpass and crashing onto railroad tracks below.

"That's terrible, it's crazy. I mean that is crazy," Caruso said.

A police report from Gary Police Department states the driver was "intentionally trying to hit police vehicles using the semi truck as a weapon."

"I've never seen nothing like that around here. That's terrible," Caruso said.

TMJ4 News spoke to the teenage victim by phone. She confirmed that the man arrested in Indiana is known to her and her mother. She said both she and her mother are recovering in the hospital.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error