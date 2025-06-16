Germantown stabbing suspect in custody after fleeing out of state

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A suspect in a Germantown stabbing that hospitalized two Sunday morning was arrested in Indiana following a police pursuit and crash, according to the Germantown Police Department (GPD).

GPD initially responded to the stabbing call at about 8 a.m. Sunday near Legend Ave and Blacksmith Ct., where they found a 15-year-old girl who said her mother was bleeding, according to a release. The police discovered that a different 15-year-old was also injured.

The 41-year-old mother was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and the injured 15-year-old was taken for non-life-threatening injuries, according to GPD.

After an investigation, authorities discovered that the suspect was in Gary, Indiana, at a gas station.

The Indiana State Patrol and the Gary Police Department found the suspect, and after a police chase and crash, they were arrested.

GPD will refer charges to the Washington County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released when it is completed, according to the release.

