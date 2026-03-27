WEST BEND, Wis. — A man charged with 19 gun and drug felony charges while living at a West Bend Girl Scout camp appeared in court Friday, where a judge granted a four-year restraining order against him for domestic abuse.

Paul Henry David's wife, who ran Camp Silver Brook, claims he physically abused her on March 15 at their home on the campground property.

"I do find that the credible testimony and the exhibits sufficiently established that…. has met her low burden of establishing reasonable grounds to believe that the respondent engaged in domestic abuse," Honorable Michael Kenitz said. “So, for those reasons, I am going to grant the injunction. I find her testimony was credible, and I adopted her testimony for purposes of this hearing.”

Watch: Man living at West Bend Girl Scout camp receives restraining order amid 19 gun and drug charges

Man living at West Bend Girl Scout camp receives restraining order amid 19 gun and drug charges

According to court documents, David is also accused of illegally possessing guns and drugs on the camp property. He is currently out on bond while those criminal charges are pending.

After court wrapped, Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold tried speaking with David and his attorney, Joshua Uller, about concerns from parents whose children attended the camp.

"No comment," Uller said. "No. There’s no reason for parents to be concerned."

David will be back in court on May 6 for a hearing regarding the criminal case.

Typically, TMJ4 News does not cover domestic abuse; however, due to the public’s concern about their children attending this camp, the editorial team decided to have a reporter in court.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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