Man living on Girl Scouts property at Camp Silver Brook in West Bend faces gun, drug charges

WEST BEND, Wis. — A man living on Girl Scouts property at West Bend's Camp Silver Brook who was arrested earlier this month now faces more than a dozen gun and drug-related charges.

Paul Henry David, 48, faces 19 total charges. 13 of the charges are for possessing a firearm by an out-of-state felon, five are related to drug possession, manufacturing, and distribution, and one is for possession of a firearm silencer.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called to Camp Silver Brook on March 15, and while searching David's residence they discovered nearly 700 grams of processed marijuana and nine marijuana plants. Some of the jars of marijuana were in areas easily accessible by children.

Deputies also discovered numerous weapons, including rifles, handguns, shotguns, and a Bushmaster AR-15. The complaint says at least two of the weapons were loaded, and one of them was in a bag in a hallway that was accessible to children.

David is not employed by the camp but his wife works there, according to reporting from the Washington County Insider.

In a statement, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) CEO Ana Simpson assured members that it was thoroughly investigating the matter.

"No Girl Scouts – past or present – have been endangered or harmed at Camp Silver Brook," Simpson said. "The conduct listed in the criminal complaint is not consistent with Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast’s values or our policies. Our primary concern — now and always — is the safety of the girls in our care. We are committed to ensuring that our spaces remain safe for local Girl Scouts to explore and learn."

David was previously convicted of four OWIs in Wisconsin, and one in Illinois.

If convicted of all charges, David faces a possible maximum sentence of 194 years in prison.

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