Man accused of killing golden retriever dies; case likely to be dismissed

WAUPUN, Wis. — The case against the Waupun man who was facing a felony charge for allegedly killing a stray golden retriever by hanging it with a leash last month is likely to be dropped due to his death, according to the Dodge County district attorney’s office.

Richard Van Buren, who served as chairman of the Chester Town Board, was charged with one count of mistreatment of animals—a felony that carries a maximum penalty of three years and six months in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

He appeared in court remotely on June 20 for an initial appearance.

Van Buren died July 2, 2025, due to complications during surgery, according to an obituary posted on the Werner Harmsen Funeral Home website.

TMJ4’s Marcus Aarsvold reached out to the district attorney; however, he was told she was not in the office until next week, which is when she will have to file paperwork for the case to most likely be dismissed, according to her office.

