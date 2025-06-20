Chester Town Board chairman charged in dog's death, allegedly admits to previously shooting stray dogs

WAUPUN, Wis. — A Wisconsin town official is facing a felony charge after prosecutors say he killed a stray golden retriever by hanging it with a leash.

Richard Van Buren, chairman of the Chester Town Board, appeared in court virtually on Friday for an initial appearance, where a judge set his bond at $5,000.

Court Appearance and Bond Set

Van Buren is charged with one count of mistreatment of animals, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to three years and six months in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

During the court appearance, prosecutors requested that all dogs and farm cats be removed from Van Buren’s property. The judge ordered Van Buren to find a home for his two dogs within 24 hours.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred on June 17 when Shelby Krohn found the stray dog along the Horicon Auto Tour off State Highway 49.

Krohn, who spoke with TMJ4’s Marcus Aarsvold on Thursday, said she found the dog dehydrated and in distress and coaxed it into her vehicle.

She then said she had been directed by the Waupun Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to take the dog to the Humane Society, but was told to contact the Town of Chester chairperson, who was Van Buren.

Prosecutors say when Krohn arrived at Van Buren’s home with the dog, he immediately yelled at the animal and did not give the dog a chance, and was highly emotional.

The complaint alleges Van Buren retrieved a dog carrier and leash from his garage, used the leash as a “noose,” and threatened to break Krohn’s car window if she didn’t roll it down.

After pulling the dog through the car window, Van Buren allegedly threw the animal to the ground and stated, “This is what we do on this farm when dogs bite.”

Prosecutors say he then lifted the dog by the leash with both hands, suspending the animal about two feet in the air until it foamed at the mouth.

According to the complaint, Van Buren suspended the already limp dog in the air a second time despite Krohn begging him to stop, with him allegedly replying, “No, this f------ dog bit me! It’s going to die.”

Another witness confirmed Krohn’s account, stating that the dog “went nuts” and “drew blood” on Van Buren and that he held the dog away from him until it became “hung.”

Questioned by deputies

When questioned by deputies, Van Buren allegedly identified himself as the Town of Chester chairperson and stated he was responsible for at-large animals in areas without Humane Society contracts.

He claimed the dog was “very aggressive” when brought to his farm and that he tried to calm it using methods that were protocol.

Van Buren allegedly admitted putting a rope around the dog’s neck as a choke for 10 to 15 minutes and acknowledged he was “mad” because the dog bit him and his finger was bleeding.

Alleged history with stray dogs

According to prosecutors, Van Buren also admitted he usually keeps stray dogs for several days before he “takes care of it,” which he clarified meant shooting them with a gun. He reportedly stated he had to do that one other time in his experience dealing with dogs.

Van Buren estimated the dog died about 30 seconds after being pulled from the vehicle. He attributed the death to “lack of air.” The dog’s body was collected for further investigation, according to the complaint.

What's next

Court records show Van Buren is due back in court on July 16 for a review hearing and on July 31 for a preliminary hearing.

