Kewaskum mothers work to build Washington County's largest accessible playground by next fall

KEWASKUM, Wis. — A playground in Kewaskum is getting a makeover so people of all abilities can do things like go down the slide.

The Creekside Camp All Abilities Playground committee is working to build the biggest all abilities accessible playground in Washington County, with construction planned to start in the spring and open in the fall of 2026.

Kewaskum native Anna Cain's son, Baylor, was born with spinal muscular atrophy and died as an infant nine years ago. She chairs the committee working to build the playground in his honor.

"No playground should be built without every child in mind," she said. "It's really special to honor him and to keep his spirit alive. If he were around, it's what I would've wanted for him. So, it's very close to my heart."

Cain and other mothers from Kewaskum banded together to get the park built to honor her son, who would've been 10 years old by the time the park is completed.

"It brings up a lot of emotions because obviously I would love for him to be here playing on the playground," Cain said. "But it's also a way to remember him and know that I'm doing this for him and for the kids who need a playground like this."

The group needs to raise $500,000 by Dec. 25, then a grant will match the money raised to cover most of the $1.2 million needed.

"We are a bunch of moms that are really passionate about getting an all abilities, all accessible playground here in the community that we love," Amanda Carter said. "It'll be so nice that families will be able to be at the playground, come down the path to an accessible dock, and be able to fish if the weather is nice out."

The committee said the project will remove the old playground but leave the rest of Reigle Park as is, and also add pond access with a new dock.

The revamped park will include a fence with butterfly artwork featuring the names of those who donate to make the project possible. There's also an opportunity to win Green Bay Packers tickets.

"This community can band together, come together," Carter said. "And do really amazing things."

People who want to donate can do so through Creekside Camps website linked here.

