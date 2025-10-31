Kewaskum haunted house operators collect food for community pantry

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Halloween hits different at Terror Shed Haunted House in Kewaskum, where the scares do more than shock people — they also help collect food donations for the Kewaskum Community Pantry.

Terror Shed costs $15 per person, but if you bring five non-perishable food items, it's only $10.

"We do have our rooms that are all themed, so they have different characters," Hunter Sabish said. "Each person dresses up in whatever outfit fits the theme."

Sabish and Kaleb Eggers run the self-started haunted house, hire actors, and change the set designs annually, attracting people from as far as Illinois to Sabish's grandparents' acreage in the middle of a cornfield.

"That's a big draw is being out in the middle of nowhere," Eggers said. "It feels authentic, not super sterilized; it feels dirty and grimy. That's where people get the fear from."

The Terror duo said the scares help support local businesses and give back to their community.

"There aren't many [haunted houses] around, and we bring so many different people in," Sabish said. "The businesses that support us through sponsorship and giving back to our local communities."

Kewaskum Community Pantry volunteers appreciate Terror Shed's help. Board member Kristin Marx said it's been harder to fill the shelves with more people in need.

"It's been tough this year, regardless of government shutdowns or not," she said. "It's very helpful. We get a ton of items. Our community has stepped up in such a tremendous way. It's really heartwarming to see."

Sabish and Egger's haunted house of horrors is located at 5143 WIS-28, Kewaskum, WI 53040, and will be open Friday, Saturday, and the weekend after Halloween. Plus, they also put on a haunted house Christmas edition in December.

"By the time our last weekend is done, we're able to get all of our food to families, shelters, and stuff like that before Thanksgiving," Eggers said. "Then people can have meals on Thanksgiving."

Terror Shed is a cash-only establishment, and people pay at the door when they arrive.

