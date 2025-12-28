Kewaskum community creates touchdown cheers and traditions during Packer games at local sports bar

KEWASKUM, Wis. — The Green and Gold inspires get-togethers across southeast Wisconsin, including establishments like RT 5th Quarter Sports Bar in Kewaskum.

Green Bay Packer game night is special at 5th Quarter, where the community just likes being together to watch their favorite NFL team.

Marcus Aarsvold Leslie Scheid regularly watches the Packer games at RT 5th Quarter Sports Bar in Kewaskum

"This place is awesome, this town is awesome and we're all huge Packer fans," Seslie Scheid said. "We love this place and we love this bar."

Scheid leads the famous touchdown cheer, which comes with an optional shot.

The cheer's origin story started years before she and her husband became regulars.

"It started when we got married and someone did it at our wedding," she said. "It just kind of felt good to do it for the Packer games."

Watch: Kewaskum community creates touchdown cheers and traditions during Packer games

Packers vs. Ravens potluck at RT's Fifth Quarter

And it's not the only cheer.

"We open the door and we'd yell, 'Ayyyyy!' Now it's a thing!" Jason DeRuyter said. "Every time somebody comes in we cheer for them."

Win or lose, when people watch the Pack at 5th Quarter, it's hard not to enjoy the game.

Marcus Aarsvold Jason DeRuyter regularly watches the Packer games at RT 5th Quarter Sports Bar in Kewaskum

"When newbies come in for the first time, they kind of go, 'What is happening in this place?''' DeRuyter said. "It's so fun and welcoming! Now they're your best friend."

Next at Fifth Quarter they'll host a potluck on New Year's Eve and then a pull tab tournament in February, where owners Russ and Tiffany Borland said all are welcome.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip