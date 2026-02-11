SLINGER, Wis. — Students at Addison Elementary School in Slinger erupted in cheers as they watched their hometown hero Jordan Stolz set an Olympic record in the 1000-meter speed skating race.

The kindergarten through third-grade students gathered in the same gymnasium where Stolz once ran around as a child, creating an electric atmosphere as they witnessed history unfold on screen.

"I started the cheering," one excited student said as the crowd chanted "Jordan Stolz! Jordan Stolz!"

Watch: Jordan Stolz's hometown elementary students erupt in cheers as he sets Olympic speed skating record

Jordan Stolz's hometown elementary students erupt in cheers as he sets Olympic speed skating record

The young spectators were in awe of their local Olympian's performance, with many saying he inspires them to pursue their own dreams.

"To be brave more, be more confident, and you can do it," said Mia Martin, a student and avid wrestler at Addison Elementary. She hopes to win sectionals and state championships, drawing motivation from Stolz's success.

"That's actually really cool when I think about it, that he's also in the Olympics," Martin said.

Fellow student Mathias Keepman expressed interest in following Stolz's path. When asked if he wants to speed skate someday, he enthusiastically replied, "Yeah."

Other students shared their admiration for the Olympic athlete.

"I think it's amazing," one student said.

"He's really awesome," another added.

Stolz will compete next in the 500-meter speed skating race on Saturday, carrying the hopes of his old school, community and country. The students ended their viewing party with patriotic chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip