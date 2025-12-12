Jackson family continues to honor daughter who died unexpectedly after dental appointment with toy drive

JACKSON, Wis. — The holidays are a hard time for one family in Jackson, who is now spending their fifth Christmas without their daughter.

Jocelyn Hampel, who would be turning 12 years old on Dec. 19 if she hadn't died after a routine dental appointment went wrong five years ago.

Jocelyn's mother, Ashley, and her grandmother, Peggy Gould, are still grieving. They did not press charges against the dentist, but said he is no longer practicing. Now they are focusing on honoring her with a foundation called Forever Sparkling.

"Every day is still a struggle," Ashley said. "Not one day or night goes by without thinking about her and speaking about her."

Forever Sparkling is a colorful celebration of Jocelyn's life and, in her memory, an inspiration to host a toy drive for Children's Wisconsin out of their own home.

"That little girl will never be forgotten," Gould said. "The news does help. Last time they aired it, people from the south side of Milwaukee came and said, 'I saw it on the news and I wanted to support your cause.' So we appreciate you for helping us spread Jocelyn's story."

The Hampels also help other families in grief with care packages and money. Most recently, they helped a Kenosha family who lost three children in a fire.

"It's tough because we know what that family is feeling," Ashley said. "How alone you feel in those days, thinking, ‘How did this happen to me? How could this happen to me? Why my child?’"

The Hampels said the toy drive and community outreach help spread the word and share Jocelyn's light, remembering her five years later.

"Hug your kids extra tonight and every night because we don't get to," Ashley said. "Making other kids smile at this time of year really helps our hearts."

You can bring newly purchased, unwrapped and unopened toys to the family's home on Saturday for the toy drive and birthday celebration from noon to 3 p.m. The address is W202 N17298 Oakwood Drive, Jackson, WI.

