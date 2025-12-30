Jackson community shares varying frustrations with chip seal debris spread during snow removal

TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. — A viewer who lives on Red Fox Lane in Jackson emailed TMJ4 News asking for help communicating that they're having issues with chip sealed treatment.

Kay Holzberger said debris gets pushed into their lawn during snow removal and they'd like the Town of Jackson to make a change.

The viewer who emailed TMJ4 wasn't home and their phone number wasn't listed, so TMJ4 called the closest phone number available, but got no answer. So Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold went to other homes on Red Fox Lane to see if other neighbors were having the same issues.

The largest piles were noticeable at the end of the cul-de-sac, where debris is visible all the way along the end of the road.

"At first I thought it was good, but then those little stones get everywhere," Gregg Ulik said. "It gets caught in shoes, carries it into the hardwood floor, and it's bad."

"It's just one of those things," another neighbor said. "It would be nice if it didn't happen, but at the same time, you could have a dirt road that's full of potholes."

There are different variations of worry, some residents cared and other said it's not a big issue.

TMJ4 News took the viewer questions and concerns to the Town of Jackson.

"This looks like it was additional loose stone," Town of Jackson Clerk Robert Eichner said. "I don't know if there's an actual fix for it."

Eichner said chip seal is the cheapest way to maintain blacktop roads, sometimes costing $100,000 to seal up the cracks rather than $275,000 for total repaving.

"We'll do what we can," he said. "We're in the middle of winter, so it's not something we can do tomorrow. We'll get to it as quickly as we can when the weather improves and allows us."

Eichner said he's glad TMJ4 News brought the viewer questions to the town and said they'll see what they can do to improve the situation.

