'It means the world to us': Hartford couple creates fidget mats for those living with Alzheimer's

HARTFORD, Wis. — A Hartford couple is looking to help more people living with Alzheimer's, dementia and special needs by giving them hand-sewn fidget mats.
Wayne and Gail Hartlich sew colorful and interactive mats that have a calming impact on people dealing with memory loss and extreme anxiety.
Victoria Scheehan, an activity coordinator at Wellington Place in Hartford, has seen the fidget mats work in real life. She said if residents are having panic attacks, the mats give them something to focus on and help them safely calm down without staff needing to isolate them.
The Hartlichs want to make more mats for more people.
Email them at whartlich@yahoo.com to place an individual order.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.