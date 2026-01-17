'It changes things forever': Washington County Mother who lost son to overdose shares cost of fentanyl

WEST BEND, Wis. — On Tuesday in Washington County Court, Javonte Williams was charged with multiple counts of dealing fentanyl and cocaine in Germantown.

According to court documents if found guilty, Williams faces up to 118 years in prison for eight counts of drug-related felonies, including dealing fentanyl and cocaine.

The charges highlight how harmful these drugs can be to people who are trying to help their loved ones struggling with addiction.

"It hurts a lot," Kathleen Stadler said. "There's an empty place there for holidays and just life."

Her son Craig Barres died after overdosing on fentanyl at 34 years old in 2021, leaving behind his mother and two young sons.

"It changes things forever," Stadler said. "I think the potential that those drugs have to ruin people's lives, kill people, and not only their lives but every family and friend that loves them."

West Bend mother speaks out against fentanyl

Her grief grows into concern for her community in West Bend when she sees charges come out against people like Williams, who was arrested at his home in Milwaukee on January 9.

Stadler started speaking out at events and volunteering with Elevate Community Resource Center, a Washington County organization dedicated to helping people heal from substance use disorders.

"I think it takes a ton of courage to do that, stand up and share with people that they don't even know, so that others feel more comfortable sharing their story and knowing there is support out there," family support coordinator Melissa Emberts said. "It's amazing."

Stadler said sharing her son's story, her grief and her healing journey has helped others approach her to talk about their own trauma caused by these addictive drugs.

"It's kind of a domino effect of ending the stigma," she said.

Elevate starts free classes for family members of those struggling in March.

