'I hope it makes a difference': Hartford family installs overdose aid kit in town to honor son who passed away

HARTFORD, Wis. — A Hartford family paid for and put up an Overdose Aid Kit to try and prevent people from dying due to fentanyl and xylazine poisoning.

Connie and Glen Weinfurter's son Jason died due to an overdose in 2023.

Connie Weinfurter Hartford 35-year-old Glen Weinfurter died after experiencing an overdose and fentanyl poisoning in 2023.

"He was vibrant, funny, strong-willed, had a zest for life, and he was a mechanic who was willing to help anyone in need," Connie said. "Narcan could not save him, but it may save someone else."

The box contains Narcan and other life-saving resources free for anyone to use. It's located in downtown Hartford attached to Lotus Be Well's outside back wall behind 47 N. Main St.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford family puts up overdose aid kit to help people living with addiction problems who might need Narcan

"We don't want another family to go through what we are going through," Connie said. "It comes from my heart to save another life."

Watch: Hartford family installs overdose aid kit in town to honor son who passed away

Hartford family installs overdose aid kit in town to honor son who passed away

The placed the box in a specific area where people can easily find it, but are not afraid to use it as a resource.

Connie said it's challenging to find businesses who will allow them to put it near their establishment.

Marcus Aarsvold Hartford family puts up overdose aid kit to help people living with addiction problems who might need Narcan



"They feel that they're going to bring the drug addicts or users into our city, but do you know what? They're here," she said. "They're your neighbors, family, cousin, aunt, son or daughter."

She and Glen hope their work makes their son proud.

"It's the least we can do," Glen said. "Hopefully it'll save somebody."

The family paid $225 for the box and will work with the Overdose Response Network to keep it stocked. They are already working to put up another kit in a different part of town.

People can email jgeschke@clintonfoundation.org or call 920-382-6834 if they would like to purchase a kit for their community.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip