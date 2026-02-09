Heavy truck traffic clogs Highway 45 in Kewaskum as residents seek answers

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Residents in Kewaskum are dealing with a surge of heavy truck traffic on Highway 45, with approximately 100 trucks carrying dirt and sand passing through the community in just four hours.

The increased traffic has prompted concerns from locals who said the constant stream of construction vehicles is disrupting daily life, though the destination and timeline for the hauling operation remain unclear.

"There are probably about a dozen trucks that have driven by in the three minutes we've been sitting out here," Dirk Brandt said. "You get used to it, but it still is loud," Brandt said.

Brandt owns a business on Hwy 45, the main road that runs through the heart of Kewaskum. He said while he's gotten used to the noise, it's still disruptive.

The business owner said the truck traffic doesn't significantly impact his operations, but he understands community concerns about road conditions, especially given the financial burden residents face for road maintenance.

"I had to pay for this road as well, not only in my taxes," he said. "But I also got a bill after that as well for the new road."

Kewaskum sees surge in dump trucks

Lonnie Newhauser lives just outside Kewaskum and she noticed the traffic increase last week. She said many residents believe the trucks are headed to neighboring Ozaukee County for the Port Washington data center project.

"I think we heard about the data center," she said. "I did see a post about trucks going through Fredonia. People were upset about that, I guess. Then all of a sudden, a few days later or a week later, they're coming past the house. It's like, did they have to change routes or something?"

TMJ4 News contacted two local sand, construction and delivery truck companies whose branded trucks were seen driving through town. Two companies declined to comment on the record about the increased traffic. Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold also reached out to a data center representative who did not respond.

Local police were unavailable for comment due to training, but the department posted that there's nothing they can do about the truck traffic since Highway 45 is a state highway.

Despite the disruption, some residents acknowledge the economic benefits of the construction work.

"There are two sides to every coin," Brandt said. "That's 80 drivers that now have a job, 80 families that are now getting fed, and I'm glad that they're working."

Kewaskum's administrator said he does not know where the dirt is being transported or what the timeline is for the operation, leaving residents wondering when the heavy traffic will end.

The Kewaskum Police Department wrote a Facebook post that said they've noticed an increase in calls complaining about the traffic, but since Hwy 45 is a state run road, they cannot do much else besides monitor the busy street.

