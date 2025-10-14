HARTFORD, Wis. — Two police officers turned a toilet paper prank back on the culprits at the Hartford Union High School homecoming football game.

School resource officers Adam Miller and Taylor Koenig used a confiscated leaf blower that was turned into a handmade toilet paper launcher to fire off toilet paper at the crowd, who had spent the night before trying to do the same to the school.

"We've got a few tricks up our sleeve now too!" Miller said. "It was great! It brought back a lot of good memories, and we got a little payback."

Marcus Aarsvold Adam Miller is an elementary and middle school resource officer in Hartford

As is tradition, the seniors throw toilet paper around the school the night before the homecoming football game, then they're caught and they clean it up. This year, the SROs took matters into their own hands after the fact.

Miller and Koenig re-watched their body camera footage from the prank. The two new SROs reflected on their idea and how they wanted to kick off the year on a high note.

Watch: Hartford police officers turn toilet paper homecoming prank back on students

School resource officers in Hartford get payback

"I wanted to do something fun for the kids and make a memory for them," Koenig said. "Toilet papering is one thing, but when they actually need you for a serious situation in their life, they actually feel comfortable coming to you and speaking to you about something like that. It's been great."

Marcus Aarsvold Taylor Koenig is the high school resource officer in Hartford

Students had enthusiastic reactions:

"It was really funny," McKenzie Murray said. "I could not stop laughing!"

"I thought it was fun seeing everyone scramble," Everly Nelson said. "And be like, what the heck is he doing?"

"I was right in the front so I got hit in the face with it," Ezra Markos said. "But it was fun."

Marcus Aarsvold Ezra Markos, Mckenzie Murray and Everly Nelson are students at Hartford Union High School

The school has allowed seniors to TP the school for years as as long as it's not on private property, no other serious vandalism occurs and the kids clean it up.

"The highlight of being an SRO is making the kids laugh, showing them that a cop can be down to earth as well," Miller said. "[And be] that big brother and big sister role model for them."

The officers are already plotting to roll out another prank in the future.

"After being on night shift for the last three years and seeing what they've done to the high school, it was awesome and incredible. I felt like a big kid, and I was back in high school from 12 or 13 years ago," Miller said. "Better luck next year!"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip