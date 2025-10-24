Hartford fire caused by dismantling tablet battery highlights need for specialized suppressants

HARTFORD, Wis. — A fire started by a lithium-ion battery from a dismantled iPad in Hartford could've ended a lot worse had it not been for a locally distributed suppressant spray designed for battery fires.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, on September 5th, children were inside their South Street home when they took apart an iPad, and while deconstructing the device, the battery caught fire.

Firefighters used Stay Safe Spray, a special suppressant that puts out battery fires, something Fire Suppression Solutions CEO Amy Scheu said normal extinguishers cannot do.

"A regular fire extinguisher will not extinguish a lithium-ion battery fire," she said. "It will cool it down, it will kind of look like it's out, but those batteries have a tendency to reignite in those situations."

Her team tests cell phone, laptop and other batteries at their Slinger facility.

"It's the things that make them unpredictable, like overcharging, overheating and damage," she said. "Those are the things that people should be aware of is how do you handle these batteries appropriately and safely to try and reduce the risk of fire to begin with."

Their spray is made in the U.K., but they distribute it around the U.S. to fire departments and homeowners as people start to see more and more fires caused by battery-powered devices.

"When you think about it, there are lithium-ion batteries everywhere," Scheu said. "The batteries themselves are safe; it's the situation of overcharging, overheating or damage."

She said the best way to protect yourself is to use the charger the devices come with, don't use damaged devices, unplug them after they're fully charged and be aware that battery fires emit something worse than smoke.

"A lot of people think it's just smoke," she said. "But it's actually a toxic gas, a hydrogen fluoride gas, which you do not want to breathe in because it can damage your lungs and your skin."

These bottles are $30 each and can be purchased online, at Battery Plus stores or at the main facility in Slinger at 3744 Lovers Ln. If you ever need to use one, make sure to spray the entire bottle to make sure the fire is fully out.

