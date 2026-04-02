Germantown voters head to the polls to decide on two open school board seats and district priorities.

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Early voting is happening right now in Germantown, where voters are discussing the issues that matter to them in the school board election.

There are two Germantown School District seats open, with four candidates competing for the spots. Anne Utech and Kimberly Higginbotham are running for seat three. Richard Yu and Molly Bussie are running for seat five.

"This is important," Charles Wade said. "This is our kids and all of our fellow community members."

WATCH: Early voting is happening right now in Germantown. Here's what voters are discussing.

Germantown early voting

Wade is a Germantown parent who wants to see a change.

"It seems like we could improve on transparency, and that’s a concern for me," he said. "We all want transparency. Make sure whatever candidate you vote for believes in full transparency."

Voter Gail Douss does not want to see much change.

"I think the current school board has been very transparent," she said. "I love the school board we have currently. So, I try to stay within that same realm of who they think is good and who they recommend. Then I do research on the person myself because I like to be informed."

Others feel concerned about the district's budget.

"It seems like things right now have just gotten a little out of control with the spending," Mike Felske said. "I’m just trying to hold in on the reins with the spending and try to keep our property taxes reasonable."

Everyone TMJ4 News spoke with said more people in the community should research the candidates and make their voices heard.

"I feel it’s very important," Germantown resident Anne Maas said. "If people complain about things, you should’ve voted, because it’s your fault that it is that way, because you didn’t give your input."

Friday is the last day for early in-person voting. The election is on Tuesday, with polls open until 8 p.m.

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