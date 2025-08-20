Germantown marching band prepares for competitive season with months of practice

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — School is just about to start in Germantown, but some students have been hard at work for months, gearing up for fall.

The Germantown Warhawks marching band has been practicing for hours, days and sometimes into the night to help perfect their "Wall of Sound."

"We all become really close over the season," flutist Noelle Kuzera said. "We made a big family in Wall."

Marcus Aarsvold Noelle Kuzera is a flutist for the Germantown High School Marching Band

The Warhawks are a competitive band, so on top of hyping athletics and the crowds, they also go up against other Wisconsin marching bands.

Director Jonathan Bell believes the band has an incredible crew this year and has run the show for 25 years. He said the start of the school year is special to the band community because for them, after months of practice, it's showtime.

"We work with our student leaders to teach them how to do it, not just tell them where to go," Bell said. "It is a lot of fun! Just from having them figure it out and seeing the progression."

Marcus Aarsvold Jonathan Bell is the director for the Germantown High School Marching Band

He said it fills the staff with pride to see the band progress throughout the year.

You can catch the Wall of Sound's first performance on Saturday, Sept. 13, for Marching Band Madness at the high school. This year's theme is country western.

Germantown High School Germantown marching band gears up for competitive fall season

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

