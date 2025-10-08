Froedtert West Bend Hospital opens new breast milk donation site to help mothers and babies across two states

WEST BEND, Wis. — There is a new option for Washington County women to donate breast milk if they're able.

Froedtert West Bend Hospital opened a breast milk donation depot inside the hospital. The birth center used to only provide donations for mothers and newborns, but now they're expanding to include this new donation site to contribute to Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes.

Adela Sumic, a new mom, texted TMJ4 Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold with a recommendation that reach out to him about the new milk bank in West Bend.

"I just wanted to help and provide milk for the babies because I can," she said. "I want to help other moms because I know the struggle, I know how it feels when you're sitting at home and you're crying and your baby is crying and this is a whole new world for you."

Marcus Aarsvold Adela Sumic donated breast milk to the new depot at Froedert West Bend Hospital

Sumic donated her breast milk to help her community as well as others throughout the state and in Illinois through the non-profit that delivers the milk to hospitals all over both states.

"Why wouldn't I give it to other moms?" she said. "[And] help them out."

The donations help mothers like Katalina Magro, whose son was born early and needed the clean, pasteurized breast donations until she could produce the nutrient-rich milk on her own.

"There just wasn't milk coming out," she said. "I felt like I wasn't being enough of a woman or I wasn't being a mother."

Marcus Aarsvold Katalina Magro's newborn was a recipient of breast milk donations at Froedtert West Bend Hospital

She said the staff, milk donations, and other mothers helped her feel better about the process, which can be extremely difficult mentally and physically.

Sumic said she hopes the new location makes it possible for others to donate, especially for premature or critically ill babies.

Marcus Aarsvold Froedtert West Bend Hospital opens new breast milk donation site to help mothers and babies

"I think it's a great thing to do," she said. "Give back to the community and the babies that don't have it".

Froedtert said they rely on 240 ounces of milk monthly for babies who need it.

Women can donate their breast milk by following the application process at the link here.

