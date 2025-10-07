TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. — The Town of Farmington will rebuild a bridge located on Indian Lore Rd near Shalom Dr after it collapsed during the massive flooding that impacted much of southeastern Wisconsin in August.

Marcus Aarsvold Farmington bridge destroyed in flood to be rebuilt

The town board held a special meeting on Monday night, where they approved a $370,000 project to remove what's left and rebuild it.

Chairman Doug Neumann said rain, flooded waters and debris washed the road out and then knocked the bridge down on August 9th.

"There's a lot of traffic that goes north and south on that road," he said. "Our school buses, garbage collection, and one of the largest local dairy farmers lives right around the corner. So, it is a heavily used bridge."

Marcus Aarsvold Doug Neumann is the Town of Farmington Chairman

The county will pay for half of the project as the town covers the rest and waits on FEMA assistance. Neumann said if federal dollars cover 50% of the cost, they will refund the county.

The town hopes to start construction right away and finish in December.

Watch: Farmington approves $370K to rebuild bridge destroyed in August flooding

Farmington bridge destroyed in flood to be rebuilt

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip