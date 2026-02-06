Farmers frustrated as Addison drops land preservation plan affecting family dairy operation

TOWN OF ADDISON, Wis. — Farmers in Addison tell TMJ4 News they're frustrated with their local leaders at the town and county level. They say they were originally included in a farmland preservation plan and recently learned that's no longer the case.

For fifth-generation farmer Allen Dornacker, who runs a dairy farm crunching numbers and checking in on his herd of 400 cows, he said he was shocked to read the Town of Addison's 2050 Comprehensive Plan does not include farm preservation.

"If you don't have a land base to slowly grow your small family farm, they're going to disappear," he said. "There's only going to be one or two left, and that's going to be it!"

The original plan drafted in February 2025 allowed farmers to receive a tax credit of $10 to $12.50 an acre, which would help him keep up with the times, including modernizing milking with robots, a costly but necessary update.

"I thought that would be good to do," he said. "But if they take it out of their plan, then we can't do it."

Allen took over the farm from his dad, Ralph, who took it over from his dad, who took it over from his dad, and etc.

"The small farmers are kind of dying out," Ralph said. "It's a sad situation."

He hopes the town board members change their minds.

"I was kind of disappointed with that," he said. "Because it's hard for the small person to keep going."

According to the town's draft, it says there's "always an opportunity to amend the comprehensive plan."

A county spokesperson said they worked with the town board, which ultimately decided not to partake in the plan.

Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold went to Addison's town hall, where staff directed him to the board chairman, who was called and emailed but did not immediately respond with a comment.

"It's a lot of hours, long days, and not a lot of income," Allen said. "You keep doing it because people need to eat."

Allen and his father acknowledged the tax credit isn't that high at $10 an acre, but if one has 1,400 acres, it adds up, and they said they need all the help they can get.

