Ex-Whitefish Bay elementary school administrator faces sentencing after fatal DUI

TOWN OF WEST BEND, Wis. — Just shy of a year after a deadly drunk-driving crash in Washington County, Rebecca Salomon, 51, the former Whitefish Bay elementary school administrator who was driving, will be sentenced.

Salomon had been drinking at Lucky Shots tavern in West Bend on Dec. 29, 2024, before she ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle. She failed field sobriety tests, and her blood-alcohol content was 0.10, according to the criminal complaint.

Seventy-five-year-old Dave Cournia was killed in the crash.

In September, Salomon pleaded no contest to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a second count alleging homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

At the plea hearing, prosecutors recommended a 10-year prison sentence for Salomon, but she could face as much as 25 years in prison.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday in Washington County Court.

