Family identifies man killed in alleged drunk driving crash involving Whitefish Bay associate principal

TOWN OF WEST BEND, Wis. — Family members have identified the man who passed away after a Whitefish Bay associate principal allegedly crashed into him in a drunk driving crash.

Dave Cournia, 75, was injured in the crash on December 29, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca Salomon, associate principal of Cumberland Elementary in Whitefish Bay, ran a stop sign and crashed into Cournia's car.

Cournia died five days later, on January 3, 2025.

"Dave worked various jobs in the restaurant industry, and retired from the Milwaukee County Transit System as one of their operators," an obituary for Cournia says.

Family of David Cournia David "Dave" Cournia

The complaint says Salomon told a deputy she had been at Lucky Shots, a tavern in West Bend, and admitted to drinking three margaritas.

Watch previous coverage: Whitefish Bay school official charged in drunk driving crash:

Whitefish Bay school official charged in fatal West Bend drunken driving crash

She failed field sobriety tests, and her blood alcohol level was 0.10, according to the complaint. Her male passenger was arrested after allegedly acting hostile toward the responding deputy.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Cournia's cause of death as craniocerebral injuries from the crash.

TMJ4 News reporter Mary Jo Ola spoke with Cournia's family Tuesday. You can see her story on TMJ4 News at 5 - watch live here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip