DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence at Germantown High School 

GERMANTOWN, Wisc. — Several law enforcement agencies surrounded the front of Germantown High School on Friday night for unconfirmed reports of a man with a gun inside the school.

Police could be seen walking in and out of the building. Some were armed with long guns and were sweeping the school.

TMJ4 confirmed a boy’s volleyball game at the high school along with a club swim practice in the pool area.

TMJ4’s Mike Beiermeister spoke with a mother whose daughter was part of the swim club. She said they were having a Halloween party when a coach came in and told the team they had to evacuate immediately for a person with a weapon.

TMJ4 News

Germantown police confirmed with TMJ4 that nobody was hurt, and that no gunmen were found inside.

TMJ4 News

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip