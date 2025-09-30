Community reacts to announcement PS Seasoning will build new headquarters in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. — PS Seasoning is set to open its new headquarters on 60 acres of land on County Road NN in West Bend, and neighbors are sharing how they're feeling about the new development.

Witte's Vegetable Market owner Gus Witte is cautiously optimistic about PS Seasoning moving in across the road.

"So far we're good," Witte said.

"I'm all for the economic progress going on in West Bend," Witte said.

His family has grown and sold produce for decades, seeing more businesses develop around their farmland, something they're okay with as long as their new neighbors take care of the environment.

"It's just really important to keep taking care of what we have, even if you don't see it, because the water that will leave that property won't be seen by them; it's going to be downstream by somebody else," said Gus Witte, owner of Witte's Vegetable Market.

According to the city of West Bend, the Wisconsin-based food flavoring company purchased 60 acres to build a new campus for corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution operations.

"It's kind of sad to see that happen, but it's going to happen one way or another. I don't think there's a whole lot we can do about it," said Ron Mull, who lives near the future PS Seasoning headquarters.

Mull has lived in the rural area for more than 50 years. He's glad the new facility will bring 150 jobs to town, which the city says it will, but hopes it's not the beginning of the end for quiet and peaceful living.

"I just hope it doesn't get out of hand. This is the country, and we'd like to keep it the country," Mull said.

Witte expresses the same sentiment, as the country setting draws his customers.

"They enjoy the quiet, the serenity of coming out to the farm, and it's where I find my peace, really. Once hunting season comes, I get done farming, I just want to be out in the woods, and I want the peace and quiet," Witte said.

Construction starts in the spring with a tentative move-in date for PS Seasoning in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

