Barton community opposes bridge replacement project that would allow car traffic over Milwaukee River

TOWN OF BARTON, Wis. — A dispute over a new bridge in the Town of Barton in Washington County has residents voicing their concerns.

Barton is a small community near West Bend. Village leaders voted to approve a project that would see the Woodford Drive steel bridge — which is currently closed — replaced by a new two-lane bridge.

People in Barton emailed TMJ4 News about their concerns.

"If that road goes in, we're not living here," William Stadler said.

He and about 30 other people pushed back against the town board, which approved a bridge replacement project for the old steel bridge that has been closed to cars for decades and pedestrians for two years.

"There is no need for this bridge," Ben Naylor said. "The people closest to it don't want it, and that's where they really went astray." He owns a business on Woodford Drive, right next to the closed bridge. He also ran for a town board position and lost.

"I haven't found anyone who has been in support of reopening this bridge to traffic. They don't find it as a use to themselves," Cindy Haeuser said. "It's just going to be very dangerous for the people who walk through here and drive through here."

The community members who shared their frustrations on Monday said they would be okay with a pedestrian bridge, even encouraging more walkers or bicyclists, but what they don't want are more cars.

Michael Minz said he spoke out at town board meetings, but didn't feel like local leaders listened to him. He's lived in Barton for nearly 70 years.

"It really didn't mean much, that was the impression that I got," he said. "They already had their minds made up what they wanted to do, and that was it."

Naylor said he is not trying to attract more customers to his industrial metals facility, even if a new bridge would bring them to town.

"My property values are only going to go up if this bridge is built," he said. "I'm legitimately and intentionally fighting against my own better financial interest because I prefer the peace."

The board chairman said the bridge project is a done deal and will use federal grant funding, so it's now in the state's hands.

