For 75 years, one downtown West Bend jewelry store has helped families mark life's most unforgettable moments — from engagements and weddings to milestone anniversaries. Now, after decades of sparkle, Husar's House of Fine Diamonds is closing its doors.

“It’s emotional, but it’s also the right time,” said owner Mike Husar. “It was kind of my dad’s plan on how he wanted this to go; so, it’s fulfilling what his legacy is as well.”

Watch: After 75 years of sparkle, West Bend’s beloved jewelry store says goodbye

Husar's House of Fine Diamonds to close

Founded in 1951, the 15,000-square-foot showroom has grown into Wisconsin’s largest family-owned jewelry business. Over the decades, it’s become a destination for customers across the state — and even from as far as Chicago.

“We feel that the quality of material, the customer service we’ve been given has been fantastic,” said Scott Barnes, a longtime customer from Door County. “They treat us like family.”

For generations, Husar’s has been more than a jewelry store. It’s been a part of people’s lives — helping celebrate love stories, birthdays, and timeless memories that shine far beyond the display cases.

“The biggest thing is thank you,” Husar said. “Hopefully, they’ll cherish all the memories that we had together.”

Though the store’s lights will soon dim, the sparkle of the Husar legacy — built on craftsmanship, care, and community — will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those it touched.

