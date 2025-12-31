ADRC workers say meal delivery volunteers needed to help serve 200 seniors across Washington County

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Volunteers are needed for the Washington County Aging, Disabilty and Resource Center meal delivery program at the Germantown Senior Center where, for some people, it's their only human interaction all day.

The need for a driver is greatest in Germantown right now, but the program is available throughout all Washington County, serving 200 seniors.

Monday to Friday you can catch Monica Kammack preparing meals, then shipping them off to volunteer delivery drivers who take them to seniors in the community.

"Just to deliver a meal to them and ask, 'Hey, how are you doing today? Take care! See you next week!' Kind of thing!" Kammack said. "They just want to help out whenever they can, if they can, and it's not a big time-consuming position. It's just something they can do to give them a sense of helping out."

Marcus Aarsvold Monica Kammack is the Germantown meal site manager for the Washington County Aging, Disability & Resource Center

She said the ever-increasing cost of living makes their lunch service crucial.

"Especially with the cost of food nowadays, a lot of people are on fixed incomes," Kammack said. "If their medications are so expensive, they sometimes will only eat at home, and they may only have toast, tea, and coffee—for a meal."

Beyond food, this volunteer opportunity is also a way to get to know folks who might live alone, don't have anyone else and might need help.

"They're just so very grateful for the service we're providing in the community," Tammy Anderson said. "It is critical, essential, and it's not only the hot nutritious meal that they're getting at lunch, but also a check-in from a friendly face so that we make sure those homebound people are okay."

Marcus Aarsvold Tammy Anderson is the director of the Washington County Aging, Disability & Resource Center

Anderson is the Washington County ADRC director.

Kammack's crew is ready to welcome a new driver to their delivery squadron.

"They're like family," she said. "Some I see three times a week and some I see once a month! I try to make it a welcoming environment when they come in."

If you want to volunteer, call 262-335-4497.

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown Senior Center seeks meal delivery volunteers to help with program that serves 200 seniors across Washington County

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

