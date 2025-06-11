6th-grade student admits to sending threat to Kennedy Middle School, Germantown police say

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A 12-year-old has been identified as a suspect in the ongoing investigation into a threatening letter sent to Kennedy Middle School, which caused the school to be placed in a “hold” last week, according to the Germantown Police Department.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the student, a 6th grader at the middle school, was identified as the sender and admitted to creating and sending the message, which read, “On June 2nd 2025, we will show up to Kennedy Middle School with an AK-47 and kill all of the teachers. We will start with the Eastside of the school, then the west. — Anonymous.”

The message, sent to a Kennedy Middle School attendance email account in the morning, caused the school to be placed in a “hold” as a precautionary measure while law enforcement worked to assess and manage the situation after a school secretary discovered it, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant a few days later, on June 6, at a residence in Germantown as part of the investigation into the threat.

Investigators linked the email to the 6th-grade student after conducting a forensic analysis of electronic devices seized during the search, which led to the discovery of a Google account used to send the threatening email.

When questioned, the student told police he was upset following a recent interaction with a teacher and did not intend to act on the threat. His parents confirmed he does not have access to any firearms at home.

Police said the child’s family has been fully cooperative throughout the investigation and is working with both law enforcement and the Germantown School District.

A referral for the charge of terroristic threats is being submitted to Washington County Juvenile Intake, according to police.

Police emphasized that they take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly and swiftly, saying in part, “It’s important to understand that when a threat of this nature is received, numerous steps must be taken behind the scenes to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

The statement also added that the department’s detectives “worked diligently and continuously to identify the individual responsible and bring this investigation to a swift resolution.”

