Police investigate email threat against teachers sent to Germantown middle school

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Kennedy Middle School in Germantown received an email threat over the weekend, according to authorities.

The email "was not very detailed, but did mention threatening harm to teachers at the school," the Germantown Police Department said in a press release.

Officers responded to the school and remained on campus as students and staff arrived Monday. Police said additional law enforcement resources were also provided throughout the day.

The source of the email is still under investigation.

