24 years later: 9/11 Kewaskum memorial speakers impacted by 9/11 ask people not to forget

KEWASKUM, Wis. — In Kewaskum, hundreds of Wisconsinites showed up for the annual remembrance at the 9/11 Memorial and Education Center.

Julie Henneberry, Gordon Haberman, and Fred Hernandez were all directly impacted by the senseless violence 24 years ago in New York. Now, for the first time, Henneberry has decided to share her story.

"I'm a living, breathing person that was affected by this event," Henneberry said.

Julie Henneberry was 10 years old when her firefighter father, Paul Freund, died trying to save lives in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

"This was a real event. It wasn't that long ago and it wasn't that far away. The ripple effects can still be felt in everyday society," Henneberry said.

Watch: Those directly impacted by 9/11 attacks ask Kewaskum community not to forget

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in Kewaskum

Julie eventually moved from New York to Wisconsin. Since then she's tried to come to terms with her dad's death.

"It's not just a one-and-done thing for us. We live this every single day. My son has to live without his grandpa. I have to explain that to him," said Julie Henneberry, whose father was killed in the 9/11 attacks.

She says it wasn't until recently, when she gave birth to her son, that she decided it was time to share her dad's story publicly.

"This event affected real people and real lives. People were murdered that day. Our struggles still continue. We still have cases that are still open," Henneberry said.

Gordon Haberman helped build the Kewaskum 9/11 Memorial in honor of his daughter Andrea, who was killed while at a meeting at the World Trade Center.

"We're extremely proud that school groups and younger people come here to have guided tours and learn about the events of 9/11 from people that have firsthand knowledge," said Gordon Haberman, whose daughter was killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Fred Hernandez was part of the Trade Center cleanup crew. He got to know Wisconsin families touched by the tragedy.

"I'm proud to be here. I'm proud to have done what I did. We all had a job to get done and help the families out down there. This is a beautiful site. There are a lot of stories behind this site to make this place happen. I'm glad that I was a part of it," said Fred Hernandez, a 9/11 recovery worker.

For Julie, despite the passing of time, the pain and loss she feels still hurts as if the 9/11 attacks just happened.

"I hope people learn from it. I hope people that kids or people that weren't alive in 2001 learn more about it because I think me speaking, being here as flesh and blood, makes it way more personable and almost like you can touch it," Henneberry said.

The memorial board announced they're also building a museum in Kewaskum to further their goal to never forget the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip