Williams Bay water crisis continues as officials await final test results

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — The "do not drink" order remains in effect for Williams Bay's water system, but village officials reported encouraging news as they await final test results that could lift the order.

Village leaders said the latest round of tests returned with all nine samples below maximum nitrate levels. Officials are waiting for one more round of results before the "do not drink" order can be lifted, which could happen as soon as Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order after tests confirmed dangerously high levels of nitrites in the water system, affecting approximately 3,000 residents. The Walworth County Department of Health said two cases of methemoglobinemia, known as "blue baby syndrome," triggered the investigation that led to the order.

The village issued a letter warning residents not to drink tap water or use it for cooking due to contamination. According to the Department of Health Services, potential health impacts can be serious, including blue baby syndrome, birth defects, and increased risk of some cancers. Infants and people who are pregnant may be at higher risk for health effects.

