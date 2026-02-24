Walworth County man charged with attempted homicide after fight

A 38-year-old man is in custody on an attempted homicide charge following a fight at an Elkhorn home Saturday, as investigators continue looking into the death of a woman found at the same scene.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Christman is charged with first-degree attempted homicide after officers found him fighting with another man at the home.

Moments later, officers discovered the body of a woman inside the home, who has since been identified as Jody Marzello, 62.

Christman is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

No charges have been filed in connection with Marzello's death. The investigation into her death continues.

