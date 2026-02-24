Walworth County man charged with attempted homicide after fight

A 38-year-old man is in custody on an attempted homicide charge following a fight at an Elkhorn home Saturday, as investigators continue looking into the death of a woman found at the same scene.
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Christman is charged with first-degree attempted homicide after officers found him fighting with another man at the home.
Moments later, officers discovered the body of a woman inside the home, who has since been identified as Jody Marzello, 62.
Christman is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
No charges have been filed in connection with Marzello's death. The investigation into her death continues.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.