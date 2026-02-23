Deputies investigating woman's suspicious death in golf course community near Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. — A 62-year-woman was found dead inside of a home near Elkhorn Saturday night. Walworth County Sheriff's Office deputies also found two men fighting at the home and detained one person of interest.

Courtesy of Billy Plant Walworth County deputies investigate a suspicious death near Elkhorn.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home on Pine Court, a small cul-de-sac in the Evergreen Country Club Estates community, after a 911 call from that home disconnected. They discovered the woman unconscious inside of a bedroom and the two men bleeding from their wounds.

The woman, who the sheriff's office did not identify by name, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office also did not clarify how she died.

Neighbors around the home where the incident happened told TMJ4 the house has concerned them since the people who live there moved in.

"I've never met them and I've never seen them," said Billy Plant, who lives across the street from the incident scene. "It was always dark, the shades were always pulled. "The cars in the driveway have never moved. The lawn mower has not moved."

Plant's mother took a video from her window to show how many law enforcement members responded to the scene. According to the sheriff's office, the Elkhorn Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol both assisted in the investigation.

Plant still can not believe that there is now a crime scene in his community.

"It was shocking," Plant said. "I didn't think something like that could happen across the street."

