Woman found dead in Elkhorn home; two men detained, person of interest in custody

ELKHORN, Wis. — A death investigation is underway in Walworth County after a woman was found dead in a home during a domestic disturbance call.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 7:31 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance at W4708 Pine Court in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. The call was disconnected.

When deputies arrived, they found two men inside who were fighting; both were injured and bleeding. The men were separated and taken into custody.

During a search of the residence, a 62-year-old woman was found unconscious in a bedroom. Deputies performed life-saving measures; however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

A person of interest is in custody. The incident is under investigation and is believed to be isolated; there is no known threat to the community.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip