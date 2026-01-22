People have lots to say about Lake Geneva ahead of Let's Talk event

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Lake Geneva residents say their community is often overlooked during winter months, despite having year-round activities and the same concerns as other Wisconsin communities.
As part of TMJ4's Let's Talk, Lake Geneva event, reporter Rebecca Klopf spoke with local residents and workers who want people to know their city offers more than just summer tourism.
"I own a house, and I feel like bills have skyrocketed, so has taxes, property taxes," said Jenna Rixie, who works at Paws for Treats in downtown Lake Geneva. "You don't really see it around here. You don't know how it is around here."
Rixie pointed to several winter events that showcase the community's year-round appeal, including Oktoberfest in October and Winterfest, which features snow sculptures.
Phyllis Dean, a Lake Geneva resident, echoed the sentiment that the community has plenty to offer but lacks visibility.
"We have a lot of activities going on, but I don't think a lot of people know what they are," Dean said.
Ellen Ward-Packard, a librarian and Lake Geneva resident, highlighted some of the area's unique attractions that many people don't know about.
"There is more than one [Dungeons and Dragons house]. There is one where Gary Gygax invented Dungeons and Dragons. And there is a house museum that is closed, but they put a cheese shop in there," Ward-Packard said.
The residents we spoke with emphasized that while Lake Geneva is known for summer tourism, their community faces the same challenges as other Wisconsin cities, including rising property taxes and cost-of-living concerns.
We want to hear from you at our Let's Talk Lake Geneva event. Is is on Thursday, January 22 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Tuscan Tavern and Grill at 430 Broad Street, Lake Geneva.
