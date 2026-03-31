People at Elkhorn's public library excited to reach conclusion of $2.2 million renovation

ELKHORN — Matheson Memorial Library customers have watched it transform after months of reconstruction. The work is almost done, but the last part will require the library to shut down for a while.

TMJ4 A child reads at the Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn.

Elkhorn's public library will close the week of April 6 so construction crews can install the building's new HVAC system. Afterwards, the inside of the library will remain off-limits until the renovation finishes in late May.

TMJ4 A construction worker removes drywall at the Matheson Memorial Library.

"It will be kind of a throwback to COVID, a curbside service for a couple of weeks," said Matheson Memorial Library director Chad Robinson. "Pardon the pun, but we're all turning a page to a new chapter."

TMJ4 Matheson Memorial Library director Chad Robinson.

The $2.2 million renovation was financed by a state grant. Most of the library's new areas are complete, including an expanded children's section and new study rooms.

TMJ4 Lena Leibovic's son plays in the Matheson Memorial Library's children's section.

Lena Leibovic of Williams Bay takes her sons to Matheson because she said they enjoy the experience of the library.

"We come here weekly and bring home at least 20 books," Leibovic said. "My younger one loves it, especially. When we parked, he screamed to his older brother, 'I used to play here all the time!'"

TMJ4 Lena Leibovic often visits the Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn with her children.

The library also includes a dedicated space for the Walworth County Genealogy Society. Member Judy Rockwell said she is excited to help new customers discover the county's history.

"You become addicted to genealogy," Rockwell said. "We've had people from all over the country come in and do research."

TMJ4 Judy Rockwell of the Walworth County Genealogy Society.

The Matheson Memorial Library is the fourth library in Walworth County to experience construction this year. Whitewater's newly expanded library opened in February, the Lake Geneva Public Library plans to finish its renovated meeting room in April, and the new Aram Public Library in Delavan will be under construction until 2027.

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