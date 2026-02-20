Delavan families eagerly await $11 million expansion to public library

DELAVAN, Wis. — The Aram Public Library building is becoming twice as large, but readers and families are adjusting to a much smaller temporary home while construction continues.

The library moved to a former medical clinic along Highway 50 last year. It will remain there until the $11.2 million main library expansion finishes in early 2027.

"We've gone from 12,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet," said Aram Library Director Michelle Carter. "We're a little bit tight, but our community has been so great."

The expanded main library will cover more than 20,000 square feet when it opens.

"It's monumentally fabulous," Carter said. "The community has been working on this far longer than I've been here."

The temporary library is still able to host programs such as childrens' story time. Josh Krogman and his two young daughters are often in the readers' circle.

"There's lots of power in the library, there's a whole world of imagination in here," Krogman said. "It's good to get their minds wandering and going all over."

He is ecstatic about his children exploring the new library, especially since he and his wife are expecting a third child.

"I went to that library when I was a little kid," Krogman said. "Right now, my kids are pointing and saying, 'The library's going up!'"

