ELKHORN, Wis.— Winter sports enthusiasts visited Alpine Valley Resort near Elkhorn on Presidents' Day, taking advantage of unseasonably warm 60-degree weather and drawing inspiration from the ongoing Winter Olympic Games.

Brett Burgoyne, a Wauwatosa West High School student and snowboarder, was literally jumping for joy in the warm weather.

"It's one of those days where you pack up, and it's like, you know, if you forget something, it's not going to ruin your trip, because, you know, you're not going to be freezing," Burgoyne said. "So we're like, you know, grab our fun stuff, our fun clothing, and just rock on, you know."

The Winter Olympic Games are launching skiers and snowboarders like him straight to the slopes.

"It kind of pushed me to come on out here and, you know, maybe try a little bit of the things they're doing, but we'll see how that turns out," Burgoyne said.

Watch: Olympic fever hits Wisconsin slopes as warm weather draws winter sports enthusiasts

Olympic fever hits Wisconsin slopes as warm weather draws winter sports enthusiasts

Katerine Koskiniotis, a skier at the resort, shared similar Olympic-inspired enthusiasm.

"The ski looked really cool," Koskiniotis said. "I will practice some of those moves today."

Best friends Dalia and Parker turned their day off into a girls' ski trip, though they admitted some Olympic-related concerns.

"I was actually scared to come out today, because what happened to Lindsey Vonn," Dalia said.

"Yeah, that was scary!" Parker added.

When asked about Olympic thoughts while on the slopes, the friends shared their dreams and respect for the athletes.

"If I could be an Olympian one day," Dalia said.

"It just takes a lot of work, and a lot of people don't realize that, like, these people have been practicing for like, their whole lives, and it's just crazy how like, good they are," Parker said.

The combination of perfect weather and Olympic dreams created a carefree day on the hill for winter sports enthusiasts.

"If you have good weather, take advantage and just try stuff like I heard this quote the other day, but you miss all the shots you don't take," Burgoyne said. "So I'm just saying, get out there and show the world what you can be."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip