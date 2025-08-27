Let’s Talk Walworth County: Elkhorn café owner brews small-town spirit

ELKHORN, Wis. – Owner of local coffee shop shares the backstory of her business ahead of TMJ4’s Let’s Talk Walworth County.

Kelly Odling is an Elkhorn native and started Friends on the Square almost 14 years ago.

“My business plan is, if it's not working, you change it, and you keep working,” said owner, Kelly Odling.

Odling is a fourth-generation Elkhorn business owner in her family and started the coffee and tea shop with her husband and four children. Now, the shop has expanded with a gift store, ice cream, clothing, a patio, and a private event space upstairs.

“I remember when I first got the espresso machine, I just stood there and looked at it like, I don't even know how you work,” said Odling.

Her children—now all grown with families of their own—have helped out at the shop over the years, but Odling’s hired outside of the family too. She says she’s had high schoolers on staff and others who had a skill to share.

“When 2020 happened, and my [now] kitchen girls lost their jobs, and then they came to me looking and I'm like, ‘Okay, let's give it a shot,’” said Odling.

It’s that inviting spirit that has kept her business a community hub for more than a decade, and she says it’s all a part of being in the small town of Elkhorn.

“Elkhorn doesn't have any of the big box stores besides Walgreens and that, that took a little while to get. But I think that's what's holding us unique and different and we kind of take care of each other when something happens,” said Odling.

Let’s Talk is at the Walworth County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27. Odling will be at the fair serving coffee and fresh fruit smoothies.

