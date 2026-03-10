ELKHORN, Wis. — 38-year-old Joseph Christman is accused of attacking his roommate with a metal pipe inside their home near Elkhorn. Authorities also found his roommate's mother dead inside of the home they all shared, but Christman is not charged with her death.

TMJ4 Joseph Christman appears before a Walworth County judge through video call.

Christman made his first appearance before a Walworth County judge Tuesday afternoon. He remains in the Walworth County jail, and he appeared in the courtroom through video call.

Watch: Elkhorn man charged with attempted murder of his roommate makes first appearance in court

Suspect charged with attempted murder

Authorities responded to Christman's home at the Evergreen Golf Course on February 21. According to the criminal complaint, they discovered 62-year-old Jody Marzello's body on the floor of her bedroom, and Marzello's son had "significant lacerations to the top of his head and above his eyebrow."

Courtesy of Marzello family Jody Marzello was found dead inside of the home she shared with her son and Jospeh Christman.

Christman faces charges of first-degree attempted homicide, aggravated battery, strangulation, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony intimidation of a victim.

The home Christman shared with his roommates now features a large dumpster filled with items on the driveway. Christman's public defender hoped the judge would grant a motion for the homeowners to stop removing items from the house.

TMJ4 The home near Elkhorn where authorities say a violent incident occurred on February 21.

"It seems like things are being taken out of the house very quickly," the public defender said. "Something exculpatory could be in the house, and it may have been disposed of or is in the process of being disposed of."

However, the judge and assistant district attorney Thomas Binger disagreed with the motion. They say the homeowners have a right to the house since the search for evidence under the warrant has ended.

TMJ4 The dumpster outside of the home near Elkhorn where authorities say a violent incident occurred.

"I would characterize it as a macabre order to keep this family in a state of mourning," Binger said. "They should be allowed to regain control of their residence and do what they feel is appropriate, like any homeowner would do here."

The family of the victim is currently raising money to pay for his hospital bills.

Christman is scheduled to return to court on March 16.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip