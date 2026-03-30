East Troy Pharmacy owner explains struggles of independent drug stores after Elkhorn Pharmacy's closure

EAST TROY — The sudden sale and closure of Elkhorn Pharmacy on Thursday left East Troy Pharmacy as the last local drug store standing in Walworth County. East Troy pharmacist Keith Witt believes there's one big reason why small drug stores are closing.

TMJ4 East Troy Pharmacy is Walworth County's last local drug store.

Witt told TMJ4 the major challenge he's facing is dealing with pharmacy benefit managers, who set the drug prices from the manufacturer to pharmacies. He says the rates they set for smaller pharmacies often cost them money.

"They will reimburse me on a fair amount of medication less than what it costs me to buy it for," Witt said.

TMJ4 East Troy Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Keith Witt.

Witt is now welcoming customers who defected from Elkhorn Pharmacy after they were sold to Walgreens.

"People are still striving to maintain that kind of connection," Witt said.

TMJ4 A sign welcoming former Elkhorn Pharmacy customers to East Troy Pharmacy.

Witt said at least twenty customers from Elkhorn have already switched their prescriptions to East Troy.

Erin Severson has been coming to Witt's pharmacy since she moved to East Troy a decade ago. She said she understands why people in Elkhorn are trying hard to stay local.

"It just feels a lot more personable," Severson said. "He's someone who knows me, which never happens at the other pharmacies."

TMJ4 Erin Severson picks up her prescription at East Troy Pharmacy.

Witt said he will keep up with demand, but said one drug in particular is now a point of contention for his pharmacy: GLP-1 weight loss medications.

"I've lost up to $150 filling one of these boxes," Witt said. "It gets tough to make those decisions. Sometimes I do have to turn people away, especially if that's all they're coming here for."

Despite the economic challenges, Witt said he has no plans to close and leave Walworth County without a local drug store.

TMJ4 Keith Witt tends to business at East Troy Pharmacy.

"Being the last one is kind of a badge of distinction in one way, but on the other hand, it's not something I'm proud of as a pharmacist," Witt said.

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