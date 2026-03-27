Elkhorn Pharmacy customers disappointed after drug store suddenly shuts down

ELKHORN — People in Elkhorn no longer have a locally-owned option to fill their prescriptions. Elkhorn Pharmacy closed without warning on Thursday after it was purchased by Walgreens.
WATCH: Elkhorn Pharmacy closed without warning after it was purchased by Walgreens
Customers hoping to pick up their medication at Elkhorn Pharmacy Thursday morning instead found the doors locked and signs redirecting them to the Elkhorn Walgreens. The drug store did not make any announcement on social media and the pharmacy was still listed as open on Google Maps throughout the day.
"I was knocking on the door when the door was locked," said Elkhorn Pharmacy customer Jan Schaul, who received an explanation from the owner after tugging on the locked door. "She said she felt terrible that they have to close down and that all of my prescriptions are at Walgreens. It's very hard to find a good pharmacy because they were so caring here."
Amanda Lindner said she and her husband used Elkhorn Pharmacy for their prescriptions specifically to avoid Walgreens.
"He's like, 'I don't like Walgreens,' and I said, 'Well, that's where we've got to go now," Lindner said. "The little places are slowly dying around everywhere. It's kind of sad."
Walgreens is now the only drug store in Elkhorn city limits.
Lindner and Schaul are both trying to accept the loss of their independent drugstore in this economy.
"I was hoping I was going to be able to dodge this because I like coming here, but it's not going to happen, I guess," Lindner said.
"It was locked, I knocked, and I guess that's it," Schaul said. I "We're going to Walgreens."
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