'Do Not Drink' order lifted in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — A "Do Not Drink" order in Williams Bay was lifted Friday after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed water quality had returned to safe levels for all residents.

The advisory went into effect on Aug. 27 when tests confirmed dangerously high levels of nitrites in the water system. The Walworth County Department of Health said two cases of methemoglobinemia, known as "blue baby syndrome," triggered the investigation that led to the order.

Water samples for nitrite testing were collected at nine locations across the village and submitted to a state-certified laboratory. These results were received Friday morning, with all nine sample results below the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) of 1.0 mg/L.

The general location of where these samples were collected and their results are available on the Village’s website along with the other Do Not Drink materials.

