Deep split over possible ban on enhanced wake boating on Whitewater, Rice Lakes

TOWN OF WHITEWATER, Wis. — As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, a heated debate is unfolding on Whitewater and Rice Lakes in Walworth County over whether to ban artificially enhanced wakes popular for sports like wake surfing.

"A total ban would be incredibly difficult to enforce and deeply unfair to responsible boaters," said one resident during a Thursday's town board meeting.

Whitewater Lake is 35 ft. deep and 625 acres while Rice Lake is only 10 ft. deep and 144 acres.

"It's not a matter of inconvenience. It's a real threat to the safety of everyone to enjoy the lake," said another community member.

The idea of an ordinance has created a significant divide among neighbors who typically enjoy a close-knit community atmosphere on these popular boating lakes.

It's also become an issue on lakes around Wisconsin. Wake surfing requires specialized boats to create large wakes so people can surf or board without a tether.

Previous Coverage: Wake boat vote draws large crowd to East Troy annual meeting

Organizations like Last Wilderness Alliance and the Wisconsin Watersports Coalition have come out with strong stances on the topic.

Around 200 people showed up to Walworth Town Hall on Thursday night to share their feelings during public comment on wake-enhanced boating.

Mike Beiermeister Around 200 people attended the Town of Whitewater public hearing.

Claudia Bellinger, who opposes a ban on wake-enhanced boating and has lived on the lake for 16 years, reached out to TMJ4 to witness the discussion firsthand.

"We've taught at least 50 people how to wake surf on this lake," Bellinger said.

Mike Beiermeister Claudia Bellinger

She believes the ban would unfairly restrict boat owners' rights to use their vessels as intended.

"Putting a ban in place really says that I can't use my boat the way it was intended to be used, and it's really something that our recreation here is important for everyone on the lake," Bellinger said.

She wants the community to have an open dialogue and is not opposed to having conversations about restricted areas.

Watch: Deep split over possible ban on enhanced wake boating on Whitewater, Rice Lakes

Town of Whitewhater divided over wake surfing ban

On the other side of the debate, safety concerns are paramount for those supporting restrictions.

Don McComb, who favors an ordinance and boats on Whitewater Lake, points to specific hazards created by enhanced wake boats.

"It has caused problems with smaller boats, with kids, with a lot of the boats that are actually on the shoreline," McComb said.

Mike Beiermeister Don McComb

Environmental impact is another significant concern for ordinance supporters like shoreline erosion and disturbing wildlife habitats.

"It has become a big issue, having these enhanced wake boats causing problems, not only to the environment, the lake shore and even to the bottom of the lake," McComb said.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of the controversy is the strain it's putting on community relationships.

"The problem is now we've got families neighbors who are threatening each other because of their opinions," McComb said.

"We're a nice community. We do picnics together, we have music activities together. And for us to have to approach this this way, it's just really it's surprising," Bellinger said.

The Whitewater Town Board will consider all public input as they determine next steps regarding the proposed ordinance.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip