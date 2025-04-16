EAST TROY, Wis. — Lake Beulah, known for its clear water and diverse recreational use, is at the center of a growing debate over wake-enhanced boating.

At Tuesday night’s annual electors meeting, Town of East Troy residents cast advisory votes on four potential paths forward.

The option with the most support — with 128 votes — called for an ordinance to ban wake-enhanced surfing.

Other options received less backing: 37 residents voted to allow the boats without restriction, 18 supported forming a committee to conduct further research, and 16 backed a plan to restrict wake boating to at least 200 feet from shore and in water at least 20 feet deep.

Wake-enhanced boating uses specially equipped powerboats with ballast tanks or surf systems that create larger waves for activities like wake surfing.

Supporters value the sport for recreation, while critics cite environmental and safety concerns.

Watch: Wake boat vote draws large crowd to East Troy annual meeting

East Troy consider ban on wake boats

In recent years, some local residents and members of Protect Lake Beulah, an East Troy-based conservation organization, say the lake has suffered damage from using the newer, more powerful wake boats.

Tom VanDenBogart, president of Protect Lake Beulah, supports a local ordinance prohibiting wake-enhanced boating.

“At first, I felt everyone should have the right to use the water how they want—until I saw the devastation,” he said. VanDenBogart described impacts including shoreline erosion, disrupted weed beds, and changes to fish habitats.

TMJ4 News Tom VanDenBogart

Lakes At Stake Wisconsin, a statewide organization formed in 2023, is also working toward increased restrictions on the activity.

“This is a statewide — even nationwide — issue. Other lakes see what’s happening and begin to consider the same questions. It’s a domino effect,” VanDenBogart added.

Brian Fons, a Lake Beulah resident of more than 40 years, said he’s noticed changes throughout the past few years when he goes fishing.

“For a while, I couldn’t figure out what was going on. Weed beds were disappearing, spots were changing,” Fons said. “We’d like to see it stay that way for our kids and grandkids, and we see it being threatened right now.”

TMJ4 News Brian Fons



Brian Fons

Not all residents support a ban.

Todd and Kathy Rasmussen, who have lived on the lake since 2013, said wake-enhanced boating hasn’t caused the level of damage critics describe.

“If we were damaging it, we would stop,” Todd said. “The waves don’t make that much bigger of a difference than a regular boat. You can’t just ban something because you don’t do it or like it.”

In January, a petition opposing a ban collected more than 500 signatures. It proposed alternatives such as designated wake zones, time limits and boater education.

The Rasmussens pointed to existing no-wake periods and the need for compromise.

“Everybody uses the lake for different things,” Todd said. “That’s part of living here — sharing the water.”

TMJ4 News Todd and Kathy Rasmussen

The topic brought more than 200 people out to a meeting Tuesday night to not only cast an advisory ballot but also share thoughts with the town board.

Bob Pfeil, a property owner from Mukwonago, came to the meeting to learn more,

“I don’t like to ban things, but I also want to protect the resource we live on.” He added, “If it truly is damaging lakes, then action might be necessary.”

TMJ4 News Bob Pfeil

A March 29 public meeting organized by Protect Lake Beulah raised awareness around the issue, which continues to draw attention across the state.

With no statewide ordinance on the activity, Wisconsin residents have pushed municipal boards to enact their own. According to the Last Wilderness Alliance, 41 Wisconsin local ordinances have been created regulating wake surfing and enhanced wakes since 2009

The Town Board will consider all perspectives and Tuesday’s vote results before making a final decision.

“It’s a passionate topic on both sides,” VanDenBogart said. “This isn’t about banning boats — it’s about protecting a lake that many people care about.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip